TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei stock average rose to a fresh 5 1/2-year high on Thursday on the yen's persistent weakness against the dollar and record highs for U.S. stocks overnight. Official figures published on Thursday morning showed Japan's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 0.9 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, translating into an annualised increase of 3.5 percent. The Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 15,127.37 after rising as high as 15,155.72, the highest since January 2008. The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,255.59.