Carmakers eye more UK suppliers to handle hard Brexit
* McLaren ready to source more UK components if there are tariffs
TOKYO, May 17 The Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Friday as caution over the recent steep rises continued to spur profit-taking, while a pullback in Wall Street soured investor sentiment. The Nikkei shed 0.8 percent to 14,914.31, while the broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,238.26.
* McLaren ready to source more UK components if there are tariffs
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. employers likely maintained a brisk pace of hiring in February and boosted wages for workers, which is expected to give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
* Oil price recovery, low service cost boost offshore exploration