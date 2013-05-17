* Machinery data suggests companies are risk averse -analyst
* Hitachi up on higher operating margin forecast
* Nikkei set to post 2nd-straight weekly gains
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, May 17 The Nikkei share average edged
down for a second day on Friday as caution over the recent steep
gains continued to spur profit-taking while a pullback in Wall
Street soured investor sentiment.
Still, ongoing optimism in the benefits of a weak yen kept
the index near the 15,000 mark and the market is on track to log
its second-straight weekly gain.
The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to 15,019.55
by the midday break, moving away from a 5 1/2-year intraday high
of 15,155.72 reached on Thursday.
U.S. stocks fell on Thursday when a Federal Reserve regional
president said the central bank could begin easing up on its
monetary stimulus this summer.
Data released in the morning showed core machinery orders
jumped a bigger-than-expected 14.2 percent in March, the
quickest monthly pace in eight years.
But investors remained cautious as manufacturers expect core
orders to fall in the second quarter, reflecting companies' risk
aversion and reluctance to invest.
"For the time being, although sentiment for the long-term
remains upbeat, companies' conservative stance on investment is
souring the mood. And a pullback is not surprising given the
steep rises recently and weak overseas stocks," said Toshihiko
Matsuno, senior strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.
Blue-chip exporters faltered, with Panasonic Corp
falling 1.7 percent, Nissan Motor Co Ltd shedding 1
percent and Nikon Corp sliding 2.3 percent.
But Hitachi Ltd rose 1.1 percent after it said
that it will expand its global workforce over the next three
years, while aiming to boost its annual operating profit margin
to more than 7 percent from 4.7 percent.
The broader Topix added 0.3 percent to 1,248.34,
with volume at 60.4 percent of its full daily average of the
past 90 trading days.
Other notable decliners included Nippon Sheet Glass Co Ltd
, which fell 8.1 percent after forecasting a net loss of
21 billion yen ($206 million) for the current business year
through March, citing declining sales in Europe.
It was the biggest loser in percentage terms on the main board.
Analysts said that investors will stay on the sidelines and
refrain from taking large positions before the weekend.
"Technical signs show the market is overheated," said
Kenichi Hirano, market analyst at Tachibana Securities. "I think
the Nikkei will hover around 15,000 at least until the end of
this month."
The benchmark Nikkei has risen around 6 percent since the
dollar punched through the 100-yen mark last Thursday, which has
prompted some profit-taking.
The index is currently trading about 7.7 percent above its
25-day moving average.
The yen last traded at 102.29 yen to the dollar.