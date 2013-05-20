TOKYO, May 20 The Nikkei share average extended its record-breaking run and hit a fresh 5-1/2 year high on Monday morning, as further weakness in the yen and signs of an improving U.S. economy bolstered prospects for higher Japanese corporate earnings in the current business year. The Nikkei rose 1.0 percent to 15,287.59, the highest since December 2007. The broader Topix added 1.0 percent to 1,265.21.