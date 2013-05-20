UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, May 20 The Nikkei share average surged to a fresh 5-1/2 year high on Monday, buoyed by further weakness in the yen and as the Japanese government raised its assessment of the economy in May for the first time in two months. Signs of an improving U.S. economy and Wall Street's record closing high on Friday cemented the positive mood. The Nikkei climbed 1.5 percent to 15,360.81, the highest closing mark since December 2007. The broader Topix gained 1.3 percent to 1,269.51.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.