TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei share average eased from a 5-1/2-year high on Tuesday as Wall Street ended flat and the dollar slipped against the yen on caution before U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's testimony. The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 15,269.85, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.2 percent to 1,266.71.