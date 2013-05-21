BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
TOKYO, May 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to a fresh 5-1/2-year high on Tuesday, reversing earlier losses, as retail investors scooped up underperforming stocks such as Sharp Corp and Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc . The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 15,381.02, the highest closing level since December 2007, after being in and out of negative territory in choppy trade. During the day, it rose as high as 15,388.37, its best mark since the same time. Sharp surged 8.7 percent and Tokyo Electric 12.3 percent. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,270.39.
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.