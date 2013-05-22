* Nikkei rises 1.2 pct, Topix up 0.7 pct in active trade
* Sony jumps on report of assessing spin-off proposal
* BOJ set to stand pat but may seek to ease bond market
jitters
* For individual stocks news, please click
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, May 22 Japan's Nikkei average climbed to
a 5-1/2-year high on Wednesday, ahead of the outcome of the Bank
of Japan policy-setting meeting, with Sony Corp surging on
reports it is considering evaluating a proposal to spin off its
entertainment assets.
By the midday break, the Nikkei advanced 1.2 percent
to 15,559.95 after trading as high as 15,564.90, its best mark
since December 2007.
A senior trader at a foreign bank said buy orders outpaced
sell orders by 1.5 to 1, with Japanese retail investors active
in the market.
"It's probably fair to say that the really heavy
institutional flow that we have been seeing in certain days this
month has slowed down a little bit. We have the BOJ meeting.
People are just going to be a little bit cautious," he said.
The BOJ is expected to stand pat on monetary policy despite
jitters over the recent volatility in bond markets, hoping it
can prevent a renewed spike in yields by fine-tuning market
operations.
The benchmark Nikkei has rallied about 50 percent this year,
and it has soared nearly 10 percent since May 9, when the dollar
broke above the 100-yen mark.
"There is still a structural underweight in Japanese
equities in terms of the global investors," the senior trader
said. "People who have been making money have been fast money
guys ... and the domestic fast money guys."
He estimated global investors would plough about $100
billion into Japanese equities to switch their position to
neutral from underweight.
According to the Ministry of Finance, foreign investors have
invested a total of 7.57 trillion yen ($74 billion) into
Japanese stocks since the end of 2012.
Nomura said Japanese retail investors accelerated their
investment in domestic assets via toshins, or investment trusts,
last week to 76 billion yen from 7 billion yen. They sold 97
billion yen of foreign currency-denominated toshins last week,
the first net selling in four weeks, it added.
SONY IN PLAY
Sony jumped 8.4 percent to a two-year high after
the Nikkei newspaper said the company is considering evaluating
a proposal from top shareholder Third Point LLC, controlled by
Californian billionaire Daniel Loeb, to spin off its movie and
music business. It was the third-most traded
stock on the main board by turnover.
The stock has surged nearly 145 percent so far this year,
outpacing the broader market, although it now carries a 12-month
forward price-to-earnings ratio of 35, more than double the 15.9
average for Japanese equities, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
The broader Topix gained 0.7 percent to 1,279.13 in
active trade, with volume 3 percent above its full daily average
for the past 90 trading days.
"Japan is rapidly becoming a big momentum trade and thus
liable to volatility; trading a momentum market has to be a case
of trying to stay long quality rather than chasing beta," Mark
Tinker, manager at AXA Framlington Global Opportunities Fund,
wrote in a note.
"The near term risks we see are largely associated with the
current behaviour of the Japanese government bond market."