TOKYO, May 22 The Nikkei average climbed 1.6
percent to a fresh 5-1/2-year high on Wednesday, spurred on by
the Bank of Japan's optimism about the economic outlook, while
Sony Corp surged on reports it may consider a proposal to spin
off its entertainment assets.
Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan kept policy steady as
widely expected, and upgraded its assessment of the economy,
saying it "has started picking up," as Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe's programme of aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus has
boosted sentiment.
The Nikkei added 246.24 points to 15,627.26, the
highest closing level since December 2007. It rose as high as
15,706.63 earlier, also the best mark since the same time. The
broader Topix gained 0.4 percent to 1,276.03.