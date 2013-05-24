* Nikkei rises 2.4 pct, Topix up 2.1 pct * Nikkei still on track for longest monthly winning run since 1972 By Dominic Lau TOKYO, May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average regained ground on Friday after a 7.3-percent dive in the previous session, its biggest one-day percentage drop in two years after weak Chinese factory data spooked investors. The Nikkei climbed 2.4 percent to 14,837.35 after trading as high as 15,007.50. Despite Thursday's slide, the index is up 7.2 percent so far this month, on track for a 10th straight month of gain -- its longest such winning streak since 1972. "This shows the strength and the robustness of the market. You are not getting panic investment," said a Tokyo-based analyst, who declined to be identified. "I'm surprised it didn't sell off another day. This goes to show that people want to put assets to work." Toyota Motor Corp rebounded 2.2 percent and was the second-most traded stock on the main board by turnover, while Mazda Motor Corp jumped 5.7 percent after tumbling 7.6 percent in the previous session. A combination of factors led to the sharp selloff on Thursday, including weak manufacturing activity data in China, Japan's second-biggest export market, as well as worries about an earlier-than-expected roll-back of U.S. stimulus. Financials were also heavily traded, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group up 3.2 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group adding 1.6 percent and Nomura Holdings Inc, Japan's top brokerage, rising 2.4 percent. While Friday's rebound came as a welcome relief, the Tokyo-based analyst expects more volatility in the next few sessions. "On the one hand, you have domestic investors who have less regard for valuations. Then you have serious institutional investors who sadly have a master to answer to. As a result they have to justify holding stocks at ridiculous valuations," he said. "It's becoming very hard when you have retail investors who have gone through from 18 percent of turnover to 40 percent of turnover. That's a huge shift. A lot of these moves have put stocks at a pricing level which you cannot justify in conventional methodology." Buoyed by the Nikkei's 71 percent rally since mid-November, Japanese equities' 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio now stands at 15.9, a level not seen since May 2010, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's policy prescription of aggressive monetary and fiscal policies to revive the world's third-largest economy has triggered a resurgence in foreign interest for Japanese equities. The broader Topix index advanced 2.1 percent to 1,213.55 in mid-morning on Friday, with volume at 38 percent of its full daily average for the past 90 trading days. The Nikkei volatility index fell 7.5 percent after jumping 58 percent in the previous session. The higher the volatility index, the lower the investors' risk appetite. But some analysts were more cautious. "While hedge fund's net positions are still significant, momentum has begun to falter. In the three weeks since April 23, Nikkei positions have stopped strengthening," Societe Generale wrote in a note. "With the index now matching previous highs in U.S. dollars, we think the Nikkei is in need of a breather."