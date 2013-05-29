TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday with technical signs in its favour after last week's tumultuous trade pulled the index down 10 percent from a 5-1/2-year high. The Nikkei advanced 1.3 percent to 14,493.45, breaking above its 25-day moving average at 14,423.55. The broader Topix index climbed 1.6 percent to 1,186.91.