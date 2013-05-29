BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities prices 6.1 mln share offering at $108.55 per share
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
TOKYO, May 29 Japan's Nikkei share average inched up in choppy trade on Wednesday, with investors picking up some beaten-down stocks though sentiment remained fragile after last week's tumultuous trade pulled the index down 10 percent from a 5-1/2-year high. The Nikkei gained 0.1 percent to 14,326.46, while the broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 1,178.87.
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
* Data Communications Management Corp announces fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
* NV5 announces record fourth quarter and full year financial results