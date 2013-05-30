UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TOKYO, May 30 The Nikkei share average fell below 14,000 on Thursday with a drop in U.S. stocks and a stronger yen hurting sentiment, while caution over the recent volatility in the Japanese market is keeping investors risk-averse. The benchmark Nikkei fell 2.6 percent to 13,949.05, while the broader Topix dropped 2.5 percent to 1,149.52.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.