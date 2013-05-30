TOKYO, May 30 The Nikkei share average dived to a five-week low on Thursday as the yen firmed further against the dollar, triggering a market-wide selloff, and extending the benchmark's losses to well over 14 percent since last Thursday's plunge. The benchmark Nikkei fell 5.2 percent to 13,589.03, the lowest since April 22. The latest decline has pulled the Nikkei 14.8 percent below the 5-1/2-year high reached last week. The broader Topix index dropped 3.8 percent to 1,134.42.