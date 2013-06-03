TOKYO, June 3 The Nikkei share average fell to a five-week low on Monday as sharp declines in U.S. stocks dampened already fragile sentiment in Japanese equities that had fallen nearly 14 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak. The Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent to 13,550.95, hitting its lowest level since April 23. The broader Topix index lost 1.2 percent to 1,122.28.