* Fast Retailing slumps 5.3 pct * Securities companies takes a beating, Nomura down 6.7 pct * Real estate sector extends drop, trading in bear market By Dominic Lau TOKYO, June 3 The Nikkei share average tumbled to a five-week low on Monday as sharp declines in U.S. stocks dampened already fragile sentiment in Japanese equities that have now fallen 16 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak. Tokyo stocks lost 2.7 percent, hurt after global index rebalancing and profit-taking hit Wall Street, and adding to a sell-off triggered by worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may roll back stimulus and by slowing growth in China. Some market participants said there was little evidence of panic selling by foreign investors, helped by expectations that there will be a very quick rebound and confidence in the broader fundamentals, but cautioned against being too sanguine. "The longer and longer this market fails to quickly rebound, the greater the risk is of foreign investor's confidence in Japan outlook is being bended and engendering more selling," said Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse in Tokyo. The Nikkei dropped 373.76 points to 13,400.78, breaking below its 13-week moving average at 13,542.10. Shares in securities companies, which have rallied sharply as the Japanese markets surged, took a battering, with the sector down 6.8 percent. Nomura Holdings, Japan's top brokerage, sagged 6.7 percent and was the third most traded on the main board by turnover, while rival Daiwa Securities Group sank 8 percent. Fast Retailing, the owner of casual fashion chain Uniqlo, dropped 5.3 percent, with traders saying some investors could be using the stock, which has the highest weighting in the Nikkei, to help push down the benchmark. The benchmark Nikkei has fallen 16 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year peak on May 23 but it is still up more than 8 percent since the Bank of Japan's radical monetary expansion campaign was announced on April 4 and has risen 29 percent so far this year. The broader Topix index lost 2 percent to 1,112.68 on Monday morning. Real estate companies, which have been buoyed by expectations that they will benefit the most from the government's reflationary policy, shed 2.9 percent. The sector has fallen nearly 23 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year peak on April 12, entering a bear market.