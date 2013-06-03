TOKYO, June 3 The Nikkei share average tumbled 3.7 percent to a six-week low on Monday as weak Chinese factory activity and concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back stimulus earlier than expected weighed on investors. The Nikkei dropped 512.72 points to 13,261.82, the lowest closing level since April 18. The Topix fell 3.4 percent to 1,096.95, with all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory.