TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to drop to a two-month low on Tuesday, likely dragged
down by exporters after the dollar broke below the 100-yen level
as weak U.S. manufacturing data raised concerns about the health
of the world's largest economy.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
13,000 and 13,300 on Tuesday, after tumbling 3.7 percent to a
six-week low of 13,261.82 on Monday.
The index has fallen 16.8 percent from a 5-1/2 year peak hit
last month, hurt by worries over slowing growth in China and
the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus policies.
Nikkei futures in Chicago finished at 13,190, down
0.4 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,240.
Analysts said the Nikkei may test a new low in early trade,
but buyers may emerge in dips given the sharp drop in the index
in recent sessions.
"After absorbing the shock of the yen rising above the 100
yen to the dollar, we may see a technical rebound," said
Toshihiko Matsuno, chief strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.
On Monday, the dollar fell below 100 yen, hitting as low as
98.86 yen, its lowest since May 9, as the weak U.S. data
raised concerns about the U.S. economy. The dollar last traded
at 99.54.
The dollar slightly pared its losses versus the yen after
news of a Japanese policy shift. Sources told Reuters that
Japan's government is set to urge the nation's public pension
funds - a pool of over $2 trillion - to increase their
investment in equities and overseas assets as part of a growth
strategy being readied by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
"Pension funds tend to play it safe... they invest in
equities when stock prices are cheap, but if that trend is
changing it would serve as a support to investor sentiment,"
said SMBC's Matsuno. "But it's too early to believe that pension
funds are aggressively chasing the market higher, so we need
more details."
Analysts also said that the mood remains depressed since the
Federal Reserve raised the prospect of scaling back its stimulus
program if the economy shows a sustainable recovery.
Investors are now on edge over the Fed's policy outlook as
the latest data pointed to a sluggish U.S. economic recovery,
they said.
U.S. manufacturing contracted in May, hitting the lowest
level since June 2009, according to the Institute for Supply
Management on Monday, though a government report showed spending
on construction rose slightly in April.
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Toyota Motor Corp
Toyota said U.S. May industrywide auto sales rose 8 percent
to some 15.3 million vehicles on a seasonally adjusted
annualized rate.