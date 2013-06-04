TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after opening a touch lower, as a technical rebound from recent steep losses helped offset weakness in exporters after the dollar broke below the 100-yen level on the back of soft U.S. manufacturing data overnight. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 13,305.20 after opening down 0.6 percent. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,097.64.