BRIEF-Medgold options Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines
* Medgold options the Tlamino project to Fortuna Silver Mines
TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday after opening a touch lower, as a technical rebound from recent steep losses helped offset weakness in exporters after the dollar broke below the 100-yen level on the back of soft U.S. manufacturing data overnight. The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 13,305.20 after opening down 0.6 percent. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,097.64.
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces proposed offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
LONDON, March 7 European shares extended losses on Tuesday on an earnings-heavy day as the biggest fallers Aggreko and Casino were all weighed down by results.