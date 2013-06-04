TOKYO, June 4 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 2.1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest one-day rise in three weeks, as investors scooped up battered stocks such as financials, which had fallen more than 20 percent from their recent peaks. The Nikkei closed up at 13,533.76 after a choppy session in which it had traded as low as 13,060.94, or down 1.5 percent. The index lost 3.7 percent on Monday. The broader Topix index climbed 2.6 percent to 1,125.47.