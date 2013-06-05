TOKYO, June 5 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up at Wednesday's open, taking gains into a second day as the dollar's rebound above 100 yen offset the impact of a fall on Wall Street The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 13,558.86, while the broader Topix shed 0.2 percent to 1,123.81. Investors are expected to focus on a speech by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe where he is set to unveil the government's 'third pillar', or growth strategy, to revive the economy.