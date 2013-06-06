* Nikkei falls 0.9 pct, Topix down 1.8 pct
* Nikkei on verge of entering a bear market
* U.S. jobs data a key to find direction - analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 6 Japan's Nikkei average ended below
13,000 for the first time in two months on Thursday in choppy
trade, extending its decline from a 5-1/2 year high hit last
month to the verge of bear-market territory.
Analysts said that the sour mood may persist for a while as
the market is starting to price in fundamentals including
corporate earnings after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
reflationary policy and the central bank's aggressive monetary
easing sparked the rally.
The Nikkei dropped 0.9 percent to 12,904.02, its
lowest close since April 5. Trading was volatile with the index
rising as high as 13,238.53 earlier.
Should the Nikkei fall to 12,754, or down 20 percent from
the 5-1/2 year high reached on May 23, it will have entered a
bear market.
With the dollar trading below 100 yen, exporters took a hit.
Toyota Motor Corp dropped 1.6 percent and was the
second-most traded stock by turnover. Honda Motor Co
shed 1.0 percent and Sony Corp shed 2.0 percent.
The Topix fell 1.8 percent to 1,070.77 in moderate
volume, with 4.37 billion shares changing hands, compared with
last month's daily average volume of 4.67 billion shares.
"We are in the transition phase... The Nikkei has lost a
substantial amount of points already, but a correction period
will take longer," said Masayuki Kubota, senior fund manager at
Daiwa SB Investments.
"It usually takes more than three months for the market to
start pricing in companies' fundamentals, and we are in the
middle of the process."
The market has had a torrid time over the past two weeks,
with trading characterized by violent price moves and huge
drops, as investors were spooked by worries over slowing growth
in China, and uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
would roll back its stimulus this year.
Analysts said that once U.S. jobs data is out on Friday, the
market will likely find a direction.
"The market itself is confused... Right now, there are
conflicting views. A U.S. economic recovery should be positive
for the Japanese market, but if the Fed cuts its stimulus
because the economy is showing sustainable growth, it hurts the
market," said Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
"But the market won't stay directionless forever. Investors
will probably figure out some direction once jobs data is out."
Takashi also said that the market may see further lows in
the coming days, but the Nikkei should be supported around
12,634, the closing price on April 4, when the Bank Of Japan
announced sweeping monetary easing.
Despite the recent selloff, the benchmark Nikkei is still up
24.1 percent so far this year.
On Thursday, Tokyo Electric Power Co, the most
traded on the main board, sagged 7.4 percent, extending the
previous session's 16.3 percent slide after the operator of
crippled the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant reported more
radioactive water leak at the site.