TOKYO, June 10 Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded sharply on Monday helped by robust gross domestic product data, while short-covering on exporters on the back of a weaker yen further moved the index away from bear territory it reached last week. The Nikkei rose 3.3 percent to 13,302.75, while the Topix added 3.3 percent to 1,091.75. Japanese gross domestic product grew 1.0 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, revised up from a preliminary estimate, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday before the opening bell. The data confirmed an economic recovery on the back of sweeping government policies.