* Nikkei flat, Topix up 0.3 pct
* SoftBank in choppy trade, raised Sprint offer to fend of
Dish
* BOJ to consider step to calm bond market
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, June 11 Japan's Nikkei held steady on
Tuesday, ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy
meeting, with investors taking profits on some of the
outperformers after the index posted its biggest one-day rise
since March 2011 in the previous session.
By the midday break, the Nikkei was flat at
13,513.28 after moving in and out of positive territory in a
choppy session.
"We had such a huge day yesterday. I see a lot of
profit-taking today in real estates and a couple of high-beta
SPE (semiconductor production equipment) names," a Tokyo-based
trader said.
He said retail investors were active in the market, while
institutional investors were largely quiet.
The real estate sector lost 1.8 percent, while
semiconductor production equipment maker Tokyo Electron
eased 2 percent after surging 4.5 percent on Monday.
SoftBank Corp climbed as much as 1.8 percent after
it said it has agreed with Sprint Nextel Corp to raise its
offer for the U.S. wireless operator to $21.6 billion from a
previous $20.1 billion to fight off a counter bid from Dish
Network Corp.
The stock ended the morning session down 0.5 percent and was
the fifth-most traded on the main board by turnover. It surged
9.5 percent on Monday though it is still down 10 percent from a
13-year peak hit on May 20.
The benchmark Nikkei briefly entered bear market territory
on Friday after a fierce 2-1/2-week selloff that saw violent
price moves and more than a 20-percent drop since May 23,
triggered by slowing growth in China and worries the U.S.
Federal Reserve may scale back its massive stimulus this year.
Investors had also been disappointed with Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's growth strategy to revive the economy.
The broader Topix index advanced 0.3 percent to
1,115.76 on Tuesday morning, with volume at 41 percent of its
full daily average for the past 90 trading days.
The BOJ will consider taking further steps to curb any
future spike in bond yields when it debates policy on Tuesday,
with the recent market turbulence threatening to derail its
radical stimulus plan that relies heavily on boosting confidence
to foster sustainable growth and end chronic deflation.
Goldman Sachs recommended investors go long Nikkei September
futures with a target price of 14,500, up 7.3 percent from
current level, and a stop below 12,700, saying the concerns over
the Fed's tapering and volatility in the Japanese government
bond market were overdone.
"The incentives for Governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda to use the
meeting to signal a firmer and clearer commitment to the easing
course, and to highlight the potential to do more, are high and
rising," the brokerage wrote in a note.
The Nikkei has fallen 15 percent since hitting a 5-1/2 year
peak on May 23, but it is up 9 percent since the BOJ's sweeping
monetary expansion campaign was announced on April 4 and has
risen 30 percent so far this year.