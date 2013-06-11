* BOJ stands pat, holds off from taking new steps to calm
bond market
* Real estate sector worst performer
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 11 The Nikkei share average fell on
Tuesday after the Bank Of Japan did not offer new measures to
calm the bond market, while real estate stocks stumbled as
investors who had expected a programme to buy J-Reits sold to
take profits.
The Nikkei dropped 1.5 percent to 13,317.62 points
after trading as low as 13,296.31.
"There is a bit of a combination (for disappointment) here,"
said a senior dealer at a foreign brokerage. "There was no
expansion of the J-Reit and ETFs (exchanged traded funds) buying
programme.
"Just judging from the bond yields and the movement there,
it looks like for some odd reason that people might have
expected them (the BoJ) to increase the size of their plan,
which is ludicrous because they already said they were not going
to."
The real estate sector was the worst sectoral
performer, stumbling down 4.1 percent. Mitsui Fudosan
felling 4.1 percent and Mitsubishi Estate Co dropped
4.4 percent.
Exporters were weaker, with Canon Inc falling 3.0
percent, Komatsu Ltd shedding 2.5 percent and Panasonic
Corp losing 1.6 percent after the dollar sank as low as
97.78 yen. It last traded at 98.40.
The Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,101.15.
Market participants said that a sell-off should be temporary
because the overall economic picture was good with inflation
coming through and the central bank revising up its assessment
of the economy.
"The BoJ's decision (to skip market measures) this time is
consistent with its own assessment, so the market is unlikely to
keep selling," said Takuya Takahashi, an analyst at Daiwa
Securities.
The BoJ kept monetary policy steady and held off on taking
further steps to curb any future spike in bond yields, judging
that the recent market turbulence has yet to pose severe damage
to the economy's recovery prospects.
Nomura Securities said that the government's "Abenomics"
stimulus plan will likely boost the real economy, not just
sentiment. It noted that share prices were higher and the yen
weaker against the dollar than prior to the rise in expectations
of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration coming to power.
It said that there had also been major improvements in corporate
and household sentiment.
"If the boost to sentiment spreads to the real economy or
the government introduces additional stimulus measures, the
Japanese economy could be even more robust than we anticipate,"
Nomura wrote in a report.
The Nikkei has fallen nearly 16 percent since hitting a
5-1/2 year peak on May 23, but it is up 7.7 percent since the
BoJ's radical monetary expansion campaign was announced on April
4 and has risen 28 percent so far this year.