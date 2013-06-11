UPDATE 1-U.S. Energy Dept awards 10 mln bbls of sour crude from SPR

(Updates with table of all sales and background) NEW YORK, March 9 The U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday that it had awarded 10 million barrels of sour crude oil to BP Plc, Valero Marketing and Supply Co , among others, from the strategic petroleum reserve. BP was awarded 5.4 million barrels of oil priced at $278 million, according to a successful offers report on its website. BP took all deliveries by vessel. Valero was awarded 1.6 million barrels priced at $83 mi