TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average is
expected to fall below 13,000 on Wednesday, joining a global
selloff in equities as investors fret over the lack of fresh
steps from the Bank of Japan to quell bond market volatility,
sending the yen sharply higher.
Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between
12,700 to 13,100 on Wednesday, extending a 1.5 percent fall to
13,317.62 on Tuesday.
Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 12,980, down 2.9
percent from the close in Osaka of 13,370.
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks and European shares tumbled, while
the dollar sank against the yen on the back of the BOJ decision
to skip fresh steps to calm turbulence in the government bond
market.
"Those who could not sell enough Japanese shares in the
previous session will likely sell today. Although investors were
already frustrated after yesterday's BOJ outcome, the bad mood
was exacerbated by the negative reaction overseas," said Yutaka
Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The Japanese market has been under heavy selling pressure
over the past few weeks, hit by slowing growth in China and
worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus
this year. Disappointment over lack of details in the Japanese
government's growth strategy unveiled last week had also weighed
on stocks.
Analysts said that volatility is likely to characterize
Wednesday's session, especially as hedge funds, who had expected
the Nikkei would rise, sell futures to hedge their risk ahead
of the settlement of June futures and options on Friday.
"The Nikkei will likely stay below 13,000 for most of the
early trade," Miura said.
The yen rose to 95.60 yen against the dollar on Tuesday, a
gain of more than three percent, marking its biggest one-day
percentage move since March 16, 2011. The yen last traded at
96.12 yen against the dollar.
Relentless weakness in the yen and high expectations over
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's sweeping policies to revive the
world's third-biggest economy underpinned the Nikkei's
60-percent-plus rally this year to a 5-1/2-year high on May 23.
The Nikkei has fallen nearly 16 percent since hitting the
multi-year peak in May, but up 7.7 percent since the BOJ's
radical monetary expansion campaign was announced on April 4 and
has risen 28 percent so far this year.
> Wall St slides as BOJ move rattles trading
> Yen jumps sharply after BOJ refrains from new measures
> U.S. bond yields at 14-month highs draw buyers
> Gold down, worries over central bank stimulus weigh
> Oil pares losses despite fears of central bank tightening