TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average is expected to fall below 13,000 on Wednesday, joining a global selloff in equities as investors fret over the lack of fresh steps from the Bank of Japan to quell bond market volatility, sending the yen sharply higher. Market players said the Nikkei was likely to trade between 12,700 to 13,100 on Wednesday, extending a 1.5 percent fall to 13,317.62 on Tuesday. Nikkei futures in Chicago closed at 12,980, down 2.9 percent from the close in Osaka of 13,370. On Tuesday, U.S. stocks and European shares tumbled, while the dollar sank against the yen on the back of the BOJ decision to skip fresh steps to calm turbulence in the government bond market. "Those who could not sell enough Japanese shares in the previous session will likely sell today. Although investors were already frustrated after yesterday's BOJ outcome, the bad mood was exacerbated by the negative reaction overseas," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities. The Japanese market has been under heavy selling pressure over the past few weeks, hit by slowing growth in China and worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus this year. Disappointment over lack of details in the Japanese government's growth strategy unveiled last week had also weighed on stocks. Analysts said that volatility is likely to characterize Wednesday's session, especially as hedge funds, who had expected the Nikkei would rise, sell futures to hedge their risk ahead of the settlement of June futures and options on Friday. "The Nikkei will likely stay below 13,000 for most of the early trade," Miura said. The yen rose to 95.60 yen against the dollar on Tuesday, a gain of more than three percent, marking its biggest one-day percentage move since March 16, 2011. The yen last traded at 96.12 yen against the dollar. Relentless weakness in the yen and high expectations over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's sweeping policies to revive the world's third-biggest economy underpinned the Nikkei's 60-percent-plus rally this year to a 5-1/2-year high on May 23. The Nikkei has fallen nearly 16 percent since hitting the multi-year peak in May, but up 7.7 percent since the BOJ's radical monetary expansion campaign was announced on April 4 and has risen 28 percent so far this year.