* Exporters sink on rising yen
* Interest rate worries weigh on property, bank
stocks-trader
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average
slipped below 13,000 on Wednesday, as the strong yen dragged
down exporters in the wake of a sell-off in global equities
after disappointment over a lack of fresh measures from the Bank
of Japan to quell bond market volatility.
The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 13,064.42 in
mid-morning trade after falling as low as 12,994.08. The Topix
dropped 2.2 percent to 1,077.30.
On Tuesday, U.S. stocks and European shares tumbled, while
the dollar sank against the yen on the back of the BOJ's
decision to skip fresh steps to calm turbulence in the
government bond market.
"Although investors were already frustrated after
yesterday's BOJ outcome, the bad mood was exacerbated by the
negative reaction overseas," said Yutaka Miura, a senior
technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
Exporters weighed, with Toyota Motor Corp dropping
2.9 percent, Honda Motor Co falling 2.9 percent and
Toshiba Corp shedding 2.4 percent, after the yen rose
to 95.60 yen against the dollar on Tuesday. It was a gain of
more than three percent, marking its biggest one-day percentage
move since March 16, 2011. The yen last traded at 96.34 yen
against the dollar.
Reflationary stocks such as banks and real estate stocks
underperformed on worries about a potential rise in mortgage
interest rates if the long-term interest rate rises steeply in
volatile trade again.
"Until volatility completely calms, investors will stay on
the sidelines," said Hajime Nakajima, deputy general manager at
Cosmo Securities, adding that investors who expected the central
bank to announce measures to calm volatility in the bond market
were selling on disappointment.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 3.9 percent,
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped 3.4 percent and
Mitsui Fudosan Co tumbled 4.3 percent.
The Japanese market has been under heavy selling pressure
over the past few weeks, hit by slowing growth in China and
worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus
this year. Disappointment over lack of details in the Japanese
government's growth strategy unveiled last week had also weighed
on stocks.
Relentless weakness in the yen and high expectations over
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's sweeping policies to revive the
world's third-biggest economy underpinned the Nikkei's
60-percent-plus rally this year to a 5-1/2-year high on May 23.
The Nikkei has fallen nearly 18 percent since hitting the
multi-year peak in May, but up 5.6 percent since the BOJ's
radical monetary expansion campaign was announced on April 4 and
has risen 25 percent so far this year.