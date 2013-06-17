BRIEF-Skywest reports combined Feb. 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines, Expressjet Airlines
* Skywest Inc reports combined February 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet airlines
TOKYO, June 17 The Nikkei share average fell in early trade on Monday as weak U.S. stocks and a stronger yen dampened already fragile sentiment, with the Japanese benchmark languishing in a bear market. The Nikkei shed 1 percent to 12,565.87, while the broader Topix index eased 0.6 percent to 1,050.25.
* Skywest Inc reports combined February 2017 traffic for Skywest Airlines and Expressjet airlines
* Mentor Graphics -on March 9, 2017, co and Siemens Industry inc received written notice from committee on foreign investment in United States (cfius)
* Air Methods provides update on preliminary February volumes