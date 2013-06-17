TOKYO, June 17 Japan's Nikkei share average jumped 2.7 percent and recovered the 13,000-mark on Monday, as recently battered stocks such as exporters bounced on bargain hunting. The Nikkei gained 346.60 points to 13,033.12 after trading as low as 12,549.82 earlier on the back of weak U.S. stocks on Friday. The Topix advanced 2.7 percent to 1,084.72. But volume was light, with only 2.48 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since March 27 as investors remained cautious before the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting Tuesday.