TOKYO, June 17 Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 2.7 percent and recovered the 13,000-mark on Monday, as
recently battered stocks such as exporters bounced on bargain
hunting.
The Nikkei gained 346.60 points to 13,033.12 after
trading as low as 12,549.82 earlier on the back of weak U.S.
stocks on Friday.
The Topix advanced 2.7 percent to 1,084.72.
But volume was light, with only 2.48 billion shares changing
hands, the lowest since March 27 as investors remained cautious
before the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting starting
Tuesday.