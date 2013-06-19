TOKYO, June 19 Japan's Nikkei hit a one-week high on Wednesday, with traders citing the launch of a near $780 million investment trust as a driver, while SoftBank Corp rose as it looked likely to win the battle for Sprint Nextel. SoftBank, which is trying to buy Sprint, was the top-weighted gainer in the Nikkei, up 4.2 percent after Dish said it would not make a new offer for Sprint. The Nikkei ended 1.8 percent higher at 13,245.22, reaching its highest since June 12 and closing above the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud in a bullish sign. The broader Topix index climbed 1.9 percent to 1,106.57, ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, which will give further indication whether it will soon scale back its stimulus.