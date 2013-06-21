TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Nikkei average shed 2.2 percent on Friday, extending its previous session's decline as investors continued to fret about the Federal Reserve's plan to scale back massive stimulus in coming months if the U.S. economy improved as expected. The Nikkei was down 287.44 points at 12,727.14 after falling 1.7 percent on Thursday, while the broader Topix index lost 2.5 percent to 1,064.31.