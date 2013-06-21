TOKYO, June 21 Japan's Nikkei average rose 1.7 percent on Friday, erasing early losses as the weakening yen and rising U.S. futures offset worries about the Federal Reserve's plan to start scaling back its stimulus programme later this year. The Nikkei rose 215.55 points to 13,230.13 after falling as low as 12,702.67 earlier on Fed stimulus worries. The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,099.40.