US STOCKS-S&P, Dow on track to snap 3-day losing streak as banks gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TOKYO, June 25 Japan's Nikkei share average was flat after opening marginally higher on Tuesday morning, as the weak yen offset worries about stress in China's banking system and the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to roll back its stimulus later this year. The Nikkei was steady at 13,065.06, while the Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,088.64.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
TORONTO, March 9 Canada's major banks and insurers said on Thursday they planned to create a fund to invest up to C$1 billion ($740 million) in small Canadian businesses over the next decade to bolster growth.
March 9 Conde Nast is joining with Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal and Vox Media to package their digital inventory for sale to advertisers, the companies announced Thursday.