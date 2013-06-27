* Asian markets strength giving relief to market
* All Topix subsectors in positive territory
* Exporters with high exposure to China rise
* Mothers Market extends small-cap decline
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
above 13,000 on Thursday, bouncing back from a three-day losing
streak, as fears of a U.S. stimulus pullback and a Chinese
credit crunch eased.
The Nikkei gained 1.9 percent to 13,081.01 by the
midday break. It dropped 3 percent over the past three days.
Analysts said investors were relieved to see a firm rebound
in Shanghai shares, which tumbled nearly 10 percent in less than
a week on growing signs of strain in China's banking system.
Chinese money market rates also continued to moderate.
"People are buying back as Asian markets seem to be stable
today," said a trader at an European securities firm.
All of Topix's 33 subsectors were in positive territory,
while the recently battered real estate sector was
the best sectoral performer, up 4.9 percent.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Co gained 5.4 percent
and Mitsui Fudosan Co added 6.3 percent.
Exporters with high exposure to China, which tumbled early
this week, also gained ground. Komatsu Ltd rose 3.6
percent and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co advanced
3.1 percent.
Gains on Wall Street also lifted the mood as
weaker-than-expected U.S> first-quarter GDP data reinforced a
view that the economy is not strong enough for the Fed to begin
scaling back its $85 billion a month bond buying. Such tapering
fears have roiled global markets for the last month.
The Topix added 1.5 percent to 1,085.16.
But weakness in small-to-mid size stocks was again apparent,
with the Mothers Market falling 2.6 percent after nose
diving 12 percent in the previous session.
"Retail investors are reducing their positions on companies
which they had bought merely on expectations for growth," said
Hideyuki Okoshi, general manager at Chibagin Securities.
"The start-up market can be even more volatile than the
overall market, so investors don't want to be left behind when
the market is sliding."
Biochemical companies, which had attracted buying recently,
dropped on profit-taking.
PeptiDream Inc extended its losses, dropping 17
percent after stumbling 28 percent on the previous day. DNA Chip
Research Inc sank 4 percent and Chiome Bioscience
dropped 17 percent.
The benchmark Nikkei has dropped around 18 percent since
reaching a 5-1/2-year high on May 23, hurt by slowing growth in
China, fears of a pullback in U.S. stimulus and disappointment
over the Japanese government's recently announced growth
strategy. However, it is still up about 26 percent this year.