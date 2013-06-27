TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Nikkei share average climbed 3 percent on Thursday, bouncing back from a three-day losing streak, as fears of a U.S. stimulus pullback and a Chinese credit crunch eased. The benchmark marked its biggest one-day percentage gain in 13 sessions. The Nikkei advanced 379.54 points to 13,213.55, while the broader Topix rose 2.8 percent to 1,098.83.