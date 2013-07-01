TOKYO, July 1 Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to a one-month high on Monday as investors were encouraged by the index's resilience in holding off early rounds of profit-taking. The benchmark Nikkei ended 175.18 points higher at 13,852.50, gaining for a third day in a row - its longest winning streak since May. The broader Topix index advanced 1.5 percent to 1,150.70 in subdued trade, with 2.48 billion shares changing hands.