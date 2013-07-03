TOKYO, July 3 The Nikkei average edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday, as appetites were hit by weakness in Asian shares and worries about the tepid Chinese economy after a survey showed its services sector grew at the slowest pace in nine months in June. The benchmark Nikkei, which had risen the four previous sessions, changed gears and dropped 0.3 percent to 14,055.56 after touching a five-week high of 14,164.77. The Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,173.81.