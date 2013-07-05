TOKYO, July 5 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 2.1 percent to a five-week high on Friday after the European Central Bank and the Bank of England made unexpectedly strong commitments to easy money policies. The benchmark Nikkei added 291.04 points to 14,309.97, the highest closing level since May 29 but trade was relatively light. The broader Topix index advanced 1.5 percent to 1,188.58.