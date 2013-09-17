TOKYO, Sept 17 Japan's Nikkei average fell on Tuesday as investors braced for a U.S. central bank meeting at which it is expected to start winding down its massive stimulus spending. The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.7 percent to 14,311.67 points in choppy trade, after rising to as high as 14,474.53, while the broader Topix eased 0.3 percent to 1,181.64 in moderate trade, with 3.64 billion shares changing hands. Japanese markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. Mobile carriers led the losses, with KDDI Corp tumbling 7.2 percent, SoftBank Corp and NTT DoCoMo Inc down 3.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively, hit by fears over a potential price war over Apple's iPhones.