* Sentiment buoyed after Fed surprises with no taper
* Commodity shares lead Nikkei's rally
* Exporters underperform as dollar pressured on Fed's
decision
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 19 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
to an eight-week high on Thursday morning, led by commodity
stocks after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned markets by
deciding not to start tapering its massive monetary stimulus
just yet.
The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 14,675.41 in
mid-morning trade after surging to a high of 14,686.20, the
highest level since late July.
After months of speculation about the Fed's intentions, the
no-taper news triggered a rally in riskier assets which have
been supported in recent years by the U.S. central bank's easy
money policies.
Commodity stocks soared as the extension of U.S. stimulus
was seen as bolstering global demand for commodities. Sumitomo
Metal Mining Co jumped 7.1 percent, Mitsui Mining and
Smelting Co advanced 3.8 percent and Mitsubishi
Materials Corp added 2.2 percent.
"Global stock traders, currency dealers and commodity
managers are all unwinding their positions," said Norihiro
Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities, adding that the index may attempt a July
high of 14,953.29 in the near term if emerging markets put in
consistently strong performances.
Currencies and stocks in emerging countries were battered in
recent months on worries that the Fed's tapering could prompt an
exodus of capital out of the region.
U.S. stocks rallied to record highs on Wednesday after the
Fed took markets off guard and said it wanted to wait for more
evidence of solid economic growth before trimming its stimulus.
Moreover, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke refused to commit to
begin reducing the bond purchases this year, and instead went
out of his way to stress the program was "not on a preset
course."
Exporters underperformed as the dollar skidded to a
three-week low of 97.76 yen. It last traded at 98.20 yen.
Sony Corp dropped 0.3 percent, Honda Motor Co
added 0.1 percent, while Panasonic Corp shed
0.1 percent.
The Topix added 0.9 percent to 1,203.60.
Toru Ibayashi, executive director at UBS Securities, said
the market has priced in the outlook for the current business
year through March 2014, which is expected to see a 50 percent
rise in companies' operating profits. For the following year,
companies are seen positing a 10 percent rise in operating
profits, he said.
"If the dollar stalls below 100 yen and the outlook stays as
it is, the Nikkei's gains will likely be limited." A stronger
yen erodes exporters' competitive abroad as well as their
dollar-earnings when repatriated.
The benchmark Nikkei is up around 40 percent this year,
underpinned by the Japanese government's aggressive monetary and
fiscal stimulus, but is still down about 10 percent since its
May peak of 15,942.60.