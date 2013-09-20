TOKYO, Sept 20 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
0.2 percent on Friday, stepping back from two-month highs as
investors locked in profits on recent gainers before a long
weekend.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 23.76 points to 14,742.42,
after rising to as high as 14,816.65, its highest intra-day
level since July 23. For the week, the market rose 2.3 percent
to log its third straight week of gains.
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,218.98 in
moderate trade, with 3.45 billion shares changing hands.
Recent gainers succumbed to profit-taking ahead of the long
weekend, with the sea transport sector subindex
shedding 2.1 percent - the worst sectoral performer. Japanese
markets will shut on Monday for a national holiday.