PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 8
March 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Oct 24 Japanese shares rose on Thursday, recovering from a two-week low hit earlier with traders citing domestic investors buying futures on the dip, offsetting concerns over China's economic outlook. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.4 percent to 14,486.41 after dropping to 14,273.71 in morning trade, the lowest point since Oct. 10. The Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,203.35. Traders said that domestic institutional investors such as banks placed buying orders in futures and ETFs towards the closing bell.
March 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017