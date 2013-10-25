* Nikkei sheds 1 pct, Topix down 0.9 pct
* Investors' attention turns to domestic earnings
* Murata up after raising half-year profit forecast
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, Oct 25 Japan's Nikkei stock average
sagged on Friday morning as investors fretted over the yen's
level against the dollar, and opted to wait for a big week in
the earnings season to confirm that Corporate Japan is in good
health.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 1 percent to 14,351.34,
after advancing 0.4 percent to 14,486.41 in the previous
session, and was on track to end the week lower. The benchmark,
however, hit a two-week low of 14,273.71 intraday on Thursday.
Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit
Suisse in Tokyo said he was surprised the Nikkei had not
followed Wall Street's gains.
"The market is in two minds right now...I put that down to
the inability of the yen to weaken, some wait-and-see before the
bulk of earnings next week, and also perhaps some concerns about
China."
Wall Street resumed its upward move on Thursday as weak
economic data underscored views that Federal Reserve's monetary
stimulus programme will be in place for the foreseeable future.,
Corporate earnings offered some bright spots, although the
rate of growth in U.S. manufacturing output fell for the first
time in four years, and the number of new claims for
unemployment benefits fell less than expected last week.
The yen was last quoted at 97.28 yen to the dollar.
The broader Topix dropped 0.9 percent to 1,192.77 in
moderate trade, with volume at 31.7 percent of its full daily
average for the past 90 trading days.
Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd climbed as much as 6.1
percent to hit a 4-1/2-month high after the component supplier
for Apple Inc raised its April-September operating
profit forecast. It was the seventh-most traded
stock by turnover on the main board.
Canon Inc fell 1 percent after cutting its
operating profit outlook for a second straight quarter as a
slump in demand for high-end cameras dragged on.
It was the eighth-most traded stock by turnover on Topix.
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd dropped 2.6 percent after
the world's biggest maker of PVC and silicon wafers left its
full-year operating profit forecast unchanged on Thursday.
Analysts expect that many Japanese companies are likely to
post upbeat results or raise their annual earnings projections
during this earnings season.
Corporate earnings news will continue to pour in on Friday,
with companies such as JFE Holdings Inc and NTT DoCoMo
Inc planning to report later in the day.