BRIEF-Jones Energy says declares special stock dividend
* Jones Energy Inc. declares special stock dividend and schedules 2016 fourth quarter and full-year earnings release and conference call
TOKYO Oct 30 Japanese shares climbed to a one-week high on Wednesday on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-easy money policy for at least the next few months.
The yen's retreat also helped to boost exporters' shares, as concerns that the yen might strengthen further have been one major reason behind Japanese shares' underperformance in recent weeks.
The benchmark Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 14,502.35, the highest closing level since Oct. 22. The broader Topix added 0.9 percent to 1,204.50, with trading volume hitting a 5-1/2-week high of 3.11 billion shares.
* Five Star Quality Care Inc. announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results and corporate name change to Five Star Senior Living Inc.
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results