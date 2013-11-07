TOKYO, Nov 7 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday as investors withdrew from risk-taking as they awaited U.S. jobs data, but small cap stocks rose after the Tokyo bourse said it would include them in a new index. The Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 14,228.44 points in choppy trade, while the Topix shed 0.6 percent to 1,184.73. All eyes are on Friday's nonfarm payrolls data for possible clues on when the Federal Reserve might begin winding down its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme, which is linked to falling unemployment. Thursday's notable movers included shares of cable broadcaster Usen Corp and car dealer VT Holdings , which surged 9.8 percent and 6.6 percent respectively, after they were included in the new index, the JPX-Nikkei Index 400.