TOKYO, Nov 8 Japanese stocks dropped to a one-month low on Friday as investors refrained from taking risks ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report release later in the day. The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to 14,086.80, after falling to 14,026.17 earlier, the lowest since Oct 9. For the week, it fell 0.8 percent. The Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,176.42. A strong jobs report would give the U.S. Federal Reserve a reason to taper its monthly purchases of $85 billion in assets sooner rather than later, particularly after a much better-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product report on Thursday.