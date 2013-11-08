TOKYO, Nov 8 Japanese stocks dropped to a
one-month low on Friday as investors refrained from taking risks
ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report release later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei dropped 1.0 percent to
14,086.80, after falling to 14,026.17 earlier, the lowest since
Oct 9. For the week, it fell 0.8 percent.
The Topix dropped 0.7 percent to 1,176.42.
A strong jobs report would give the U.S. Federal Reserve a
reason to taper its monthly purchases of $85 billion in assets
sooner rather than later, particularly after a much
better-than-expected U.S. gross domestic product report on
Thursday.