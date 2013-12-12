* Futures, index heavyweights lead declines
* Market may be supported above 15,000 near term - analysts
* Nitto Denko nosedives after cutting forecast
* Exporters lose ground as yen bounces
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 12 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped 1.4 percent to a one-week low on Thursday morning, led
by selling in futures and big-cap stocks as the mood was soured
by renewed anxiety of an early reduction in U.S. stimulus.
The Nikkei shed 223.11 points to 15,291.95 in
mid-morning trade after hitting a low of 15,288.91, the weakest
since last Friday.
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks posted their largest drop in a
month as traders pocketed recent gains after a provisional
budget deal out of Washington removed one of the near-term
reasons for the Federal Reserve to keep up its current pace of
economic stimulus.
Traders said selling in futures and index-heavy stocks
dragged on the market, with SoftBank Corp and Fast
Retailing Co skidding 1.9 percent and 2.2 percent,
respectively. SoftBank was the most traded stock by turnover.
However, a sustained selloff is unlikely, they said, adding
that the Nikkei may be supported above 15,000.
"The market has priced in the Fed's tapering already, and it
will happen sooner or later on the back of a U.S. economic
recovery, which is good for stocks," said Shigemitsu Tsuruta, a
senior strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.
He said investors appear to be unloading their positions in
risky assets before the Nikkei futures and options settlement on
Friday.
Driven by Tokyo's aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus,
the benchmark Nikkei is up 48 percent in local currency terms
this year, the best among major developed markets. If the gains
were to hold for the rest of the year, it would mark the
Nikkei's biggest yearly rise since 1972.
The Topix shed 0.9 percent to 1,239.42, with 32 of
its 33 subsectors in negative territory.
Nitto Denko Corp, an Apple Inc supplier,
nosedived 17 percent to a 11-month low after it cut its
operating profit forecast for the year through March to 62
billion yen from a previously forecast 84 billion yen, hit by
weak sales of films for smartphone and TV panels. It was the
fourth most traded stock by turnover.
Exporters were also sold off even as the dollar gave up some
of its gains against the yen to trade at 102.46 yen, off
a seven-month high of 103.40 touched on Tuesday.
A stronger yen erodes exporters' competitiveness abroad as
well as their dollar earnings overseas when repatriated.
Sony Corp shed 1.8 percent, Panasonic Corp
dropped 2.1 percent and Honda Motor Co fell 1.0
percent.