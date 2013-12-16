TOKYO, Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.6 percent to a 3-1/2-week closing low on Monday, hit by selling in futures and index-heavyweight stocks as investors braced for possible tapering in monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week. The Nikkei shed 250.20 points to end at 15,152.91, the lowest closing level since Nov. 20. The Topix shed 1.3 percent to 1,222.95, with all of its 33 sub-sectors in negative territory. Investors unloaded their positions in futures and index-heavyweight stocks such as SoftBank Corp, which tumbled 3.2 percent and was the most traded stock by turnover. Currency-sensitive stocks also lost ground as the dollar stepped back from a five-year high against the yen. Toyota Motor Corp shed 1.9 percent and Honda Motor Co fell 2.8 percent.