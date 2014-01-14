BRIEF-Replicel's phase 1 clinical trial for hair loss meets primary endpoints
TOKYO, Jan 14 Japan's Nikkei average tumbled 3.1 percent to a one-month low on Tuesday, posting the biggest one-day drop in five months after the yen rose sharply following a weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls report. The Nikkei ended 489.66 points lower at 15,422.40 after hitting as low as 15,383.69, its lowest level since Dec. 18. It was the biggest daily percentage drop since Aug. 7. The broader Topix dropped 2.3 percent to 1,269.08, with all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400, a new index of companies with high returns on equity and strong corporate governance to appeal to investors, slid 2.2 percent to 11,450.93. Japanese markets were closed Monday for a holiday, so Tuesday's trading was the first since the weak U.S. December payroll data. The dollar fell more than 1 percent overnight - its biggest one-day drop since Sept. 18 - and hit a four-week low against the yen as investors reassessed how quickly the Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus after the soft jobs data. It last traded at 103.32 yen.
* DP&L reaches settlement in electric security plan case with Thirteen Parties and Support of Public Utilities Commission staff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mannatech inc - q4 net sales for 2016 were $42.6 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 6.0%, as compared to $45.3 million in q4 of 2015